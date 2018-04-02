St. Jo Frontier Casino Reports Financial Losses

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The manager of the St. Jo Frontier Casino says he's pleased with the casino's performance even though it posted losses in all financial categories in November.

The Missouri Gaming Commission said Monday the casino's total adjusted gross revenue declined 3 percent in November, from $3.3 million to $3.2 million. Admissions fell by 6 percent, from 105,732 in November of 2011 to 99,796. The number of patrons also decreased, from 51,477 the year before to 49,154.

General manager Craig Travers told the St. Joseph News-Press November was a good month and he expects a strong finish to the year.

The casino showed 100 percent gains for the last five months. But the commission noted the comparisons include July through September 2011, when the casino closed because of flooding.