St. Joe Casino Takes Big Hit From 2011 flood

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Last year's flooding in northwest Missouri was a losing hand for the St. Jo Frontier Casino.

The casino said Tuesday that revenues for the fiscal year from July 2011 through this June dropped to just under $31 million, a 21 percent decline from the slightly over $40 million from the previous fiscal year.

The casino was closed from June 28 to Sept. 28 last year because of flooding that hit the region.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports (http://bit.ly/LOvtgj ) the number of patrons fell 25 percent from the previous year. More than 483,000 patrons were recorded this fiscal year, compared with 648,000 the previous fiscal year.

General Manager Craig Travers says the fiscal report met expectations, given the downtime caused by the flood.