St. John's in Joplin to Open Second Temporary Hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- The Joplin hospital destroyed by a tornado in May is preparing to open a second temporary hospital, while a hospital that survived the storm is planning to expand.

St. John's Regional Medical Center plans to move this weekend into the temporary hospital at the site of its current mobile medical unit. The medical center was destroyed by the May 22 hospital.

The Joplin Globe reports that the new temporary hospital for St. John's is three times larger than the existing temporary unit. Its current site is in a tent and the new temporary site will have harder walls.

Meanwhile, Freeman Health System will ask the Joplin Industrial Development Authority next week to issue bonds to allow it to open two floors at Freeman Hospital West.