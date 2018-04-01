St. Joseph Board Approves $3 Million in Cuts

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Board of Education has approved $3 million in budget cuts, with much of the cuts aimed at technology spending.

The board voted Monday to cut technology funding from $250 per student to $175 per student.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the vote came after some speakers criticized the board for targeting technology or for not listening to suggestions for other reductions.

The vote approved an $843,000 cut in technology, consolidation of technology personnel and the elimination of a plan to buy iPads. The board also approved the reduction of eight secondary staff and two elementary staff positions, the elimination of 3.5 instructional tech specialists, and the elimination of five paraprofessionals and the position of associate superintendent for curriculum instruction and assessment.