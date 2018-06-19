St. Joseph Girl Wins International Honor for Charity Work

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A 10-year-old St. Joseph girl is being honored with an international award for helping raise money to build a freshwater well in Africa.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Madilynn Maretoli is headed to New York this week to accept the Humanity4Water International Award at the United Nations. The award recognizes one person internationally each year, and is being given in connection with the launch of UNICEF's Global Interfaith Alliance.

Madilynn helped raise $5,600 for the well this summer after reading the book "I Walk for Water," by Lindsey Andrews. The book is about a boy in Africa who walks long distances for water.

So far, Madilynn has raised enough to cover the cost of one well. But she's continuing to raise more money