St. Joseph man gets 7 years in prison on drug-related charge

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A 24-year-old man from St. Joseph has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison on a drug-related charge.

St. Joseph News-Press reports Jarrodd Page had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine and five kilograms or more of powder cocaine.

He initially faced other charges, including possessing powder cocaine with intent to distribute, but they were dropped with his plea agreement.

He was one of 17 people accused in a larger drugs and firearms investigation in St. Joseph in 2012. The investigation, called Operation Family Feud, was conducted by city, county and federal law enforcement agencies.