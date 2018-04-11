St. Joseph Passes Smoking Ban

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - St. Joseph voters have passed an indoor smoking ban.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that unofficial results from Tuesday's election show the ban passed by more than 800 votes.

Under the ban, which goes into effect June 7, smoking will no longer be allowed in any indoor place of employment, including bars and restaurants.

Smoking will be allowed on the St. Jo Frontier Casino gambling floor until all other casinos in the Kansas City area go smoke-free. Smoking also will be allowed in 10 percent of hotel rooms and in private clubs when no employees are present.

According to the ordinance, anyone not in compliance will be fined $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second violation and up to $500 for each additional violation in a year.