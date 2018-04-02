St. Joseph Red-Light Cameras Go Dark After Ruling

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - St. Joseph has turned off its recently installed red-light cameras.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the cameras went dark after the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District determined that an eastern Missouri community's ordinance contradicts state law and isn't enforceable.

Contrary to Ellisville's red-light camera ordinance, a three-judge panel found running a red light is a moving violation for which state law requires points to be assessed against the driver. The court also ruled that ticketing a vehicle's owner for such a moving violation, even when there is no proof the owner was driving, also is in conflict with Missouri statutes.

St. Joseph cameras will remain off until the Missouri Supreme Court rules in the case.