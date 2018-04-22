St. Joseph's Cathedral - Mrs. Prenger's 4th Grade Class

3 years 1 week 18 hours ago Wednesday, April 15 2015 Apr 15, 2015 Wednesday, April 15, 2015 6:00:00 AM CDT April 15, 2015 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time.

St. Joseph's Cathedral - Mrs. Prenger's 4th Grade Class

More News

Grid
List

Fire threatens Aldi on Green Meadows
Fire threatens Aldi on Green Meadows
COLUMBIA - Heavy flames threatened the Aldi on Green Meadows Road Sunday as fire destroyed a delivery truck parked just... More >>
5 minutes ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 5:48:10 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Rain holds off as thousands gather to celebrate Earth Day
Rain holds off as thousands gather to celebrate Earth Day
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Area Earth Day Festival featured local vendors, food trucks and live music Sunday. The festival... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 4:20:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Concertgoers claim event was a scam
Concertgoers claim event was a scam
BOONVILLE - An electronic music festival by the name "Boonphoria" has attendees wondering if the event was just a money... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 3:49:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Local residents and first responders honor fallen Miller County deputy
Local residents and first responders honor fallen Miller County deputy
ELDON - Flags are at half staff all throughout Miller County, as residents honor the life of Deputy Casey Shoemate.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 3:39:00 PM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Sustainable energy advocacy group hosts "Earth Day" 5-K
Sustainable energy advocacy group hosts "Earth Day" 5-K
COLUMBIA - A local organization sought to raise awareness about renewable energy by having people exert some. Renew Missouri,... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 Sunday, April 22, 2018 6:31:00 AM CDT April 22, 2018 in News

Jefferson City hosts bipartisan gun reform forum
Jefferson City hosts bipartisan gun reform forum
JEFFERSON CITY - Friday was the anniversary of the Columbine shooting, and on Saturday, members of the Jefferson City community... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 10:03:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Rep. Hartzler crowns Congressional Art Competition winner
Rep. Hartzler crowns Congressional Art Competition winner
COLUMBIA - U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R- Harrisonville announced the winner of her annual congressional art competition Saturday afternoon. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting
Cancer survivors walk in support of those still fighting
COLUMBIA - Community members took laps around the MizzouRec Saturday to raise money for Relay For Life of Mizzou’s main event,... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Osage community rallies together after tragedy
Osage community rallies together after tragedy
LAKE OZARK - For the past five years, Osage Heritage Elementary has hosted a Color Run to raise funds for... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
Ex-high school teacher gets probation for sex with student
CLAYTON (AP) — A former St. Louis-area teacher will be on five years of probation for having sex with a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:43:59 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Ex-day care worker guilty of sexually abusing child
Ex-day care worker guilty of sexually abusing child
UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) — A former St. Louis-area day care teaching assistant has been found guilty of molesting a 5-year-old... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:40:09 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire
Jefferson City residents displaced after house fire
JEFFERSON CITY -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Ashley St. at 11:08 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 6:27:00 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Missouri legislators approve numerous changes to elections
Missouri legislators approve numerous changes to elections
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri legislators approved numerous changes Thursday to local elections, including allowing voters to request absentee ballots... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 Saturday, April 21, 2018 5:27:13 AM CDT April 21, 2018 in News

Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
Miller County deputy killed in head-on crash
MILLER COUNTY - Casey Shoemate, a 26-year-old Miller County sheriff's deputy, died Friday night after colliding head-on with another vehicle... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 10:05:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
Mid-Missouri will lose its last Sears location this summer
COLUMBIA- Retailer Sears will close its Columbia Mall store this summer because the location has become unprofitable. Sears Director... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:46:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
Local non-profit hosts 24 hour film contest
COLUMBIA- A local non-profit organization, Columbia Access Television, hosted a 24-hour film contest that started Friday at 5:30 pm. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Fatal fire brings community together
Fatal fire brings community together
LAKE OZARK - Community members are coming together to help a family who lost their children in a fire get... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

MU Greek leaders discuss new policy to fix public image
MU Greek leaders discuss new policy to fix public image
COLUMBIA – As more and more fraternities face misconduct charges across the nation, the Greek community of MU is looking... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 6:13:00 PM CDT April 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 59°
7pm 58°
8pm 58°
9pm 59°