St. Joseph school administrator settles lawsuit

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The St. Joseph school district has settled a wrongful death lawsuit with its chief financial officer.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported the district's Board of Education voted Thursday to settle the lawsuit with Beau Musser but details of the agreement were not released. Musser said his lawyer will review the agreement and details will be released once all legal requirements are met.

Musser sued after he was accused of sexual harassment and placed on administrative leave by former superintendent Fred Czerwonka and former human resources director Doug Flowers. After being on leave for several months, he returned to work last fall.

After the district received a scathing audit, Czerwonka and Chief Operating Officer Rick Hartigan were fired last month and Flowers was removed from the human resource director job.