St. Joseph school district gets federal subpoena

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - The St. Joseph School District has received a third subpoena to produce records for a federal investigation into reimbursements and personnel records.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the district's superintendent's office received the subpoena on Thursday. Federal authorities are seeking personnel records and documents pertaining to programs for tuition reimbursement and teacher certification.

A spokesman for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri declined to discuss the federal investigation.

The FBI began investigating the district in March and a federal grand jury opened an investigation in April after questions arose about stipends awarded to top administrators without board approval, as well as promotions and large pay raises.

The state is also auditing the district.