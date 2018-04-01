St. Joseph School Superintendent Stepping Down

Dan Colgan announced his resignation today, effective December 31st. Colgan has worked in the St. Joseph district since 1968 and became superintendent in 1992. He says it's time for new leadership. Board of Education President Leo Blakley says the district will probably conduct a national search to replace Colgan, whom he calls an outstanding superintendent. Blakley describes Colgan as an advocate for the community's poorest children and a believer in the importance of good teachers. Colgan said he plans to be a volunteer and to spend more time with his family. The St. Joseph district enrolls more than eleven-thousand students.