St. Joseph schools receives 5th federal subpoena

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - The St. Joseph School District has received a fifth federal subpoena in an ongoing investigation into the district's operations.

District Superintendent Robert Newhart said Wednesday at a news conference that the information requested in the subpoena was about current and former employees. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that previous subpoenas sought documents on tuition reimbursement, teacher certification and personnel records.

Newhart says the district is cooperating in the investigation.

Federal authorities began investigating the district last year after questions arose about stipends awarded to top administrators without board approval, as well as promotions and large pay raises.

In February, a state audit said the St .Joseph School District gave more than $25 million in unauthorized or improper stipends to administrators in the last eight years.