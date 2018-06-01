St. Joseph woman sentenced for $1 million fraud

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A St. Joseph woman was sentenced to five years in federal prison with no parole for stealing nearly $1 million from two companies she partially owned.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday the 63-year-old Vicky Diane McDonell also was ordered to pay $940,410 in restitution to Max Pro Consultants, Inc., and MPC Billboards, Inc.

U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson said in a news release that the restitution includes the $906,415 she stole from the companies and legal fees paid by the victims in a civil suit against McDonell. The victims dropped the lawsuit because they couldn't afford to pursue it.

Court documents indicate McDonell's fraud scheme lasted from June 1997 to March 2009 at Max Pro, a real estate company that manages properties holding billboards, and MPC Billboards, a billboard sales company.