St. Louis 18-year-old accused of murder linked to hoverboard robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis 18-year-old is charged with murder related to his alleged role in a hoverboard-related robbery that resulted in the gunfight death of one of the other suspects.

St. Louis prosecutors have charged Ronald Houston Jr. with second-degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action.

Authorities allege Houston was with Dominick Chambly and two other men in a car Jan. 24 when he spotted a man on a hoverboard, took it at gunpoint and returned to the car.

The victim then fired into the car, killing Chambly and wounding another suspect.

Missouri law says someone committing a felony can be held accountable if anyone is killed during the course of the crime, even if that surviving suspect didn't actually shoot.

Online court records don't show if Houston has an attorney.