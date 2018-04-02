St. Louis Airport Runway Idle

ST. LOUIS - The new $1.1-billion runway at Lambert Airport is getting little use. Construction of the runway -- which opened in April --displaced thousands of St. Louis County residents. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that since its opening in April, the runway has handled only 5% of departures and landings. The airport has three runways. The busiest is the one closest to the terminals. The runway was built to reduce congestion. But congestion hasn't been a problem at Lambert Airport since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Now, Lambert officials hope to use the runway to lure new carriers.