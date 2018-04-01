St. Louis airport's free parking program under question

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The director of Lambert-St. Louis International Airport is pledging to rein in a program that has given free parking to everyone from mayors to senators, lobbyists and even the spouses of former elected officials.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the little-known courtesy free-parking cards have been doled out for decades.

The newspaper says documents it obtained through open-records laws show that the free parking access was given to Democrats and Republicans.

A total of about 150 cardholders get long-term parking at some of the airport's best locations and avoid the hourly fees that can run up to $23 a day.

The airport's director, Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, has told cardholders the cards will be deactivated Oct. 1.