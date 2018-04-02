St. Louis Aldermen OK Music Festivals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis will apparently be host two big annual music festivals starting in 2015.

Aldermen on Monday voted 21-4 to approve a bill granting the Los Angeles talent agency ICM and Summer Rocks LLC exclusive access to the Gateway Mall over Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. ICM Partners has said it will host a country music festival in St. Louis every Memorial Day weekend, and a big rock festival every Labor Day weekend.

Mayor Francis Slay still needs to the sign the bill, but he has publicly supported it.

The city says it could earn as much as $1.5 million for each festival in ticket fees. But some local musicians worry that the new festivals could damage smaller events such as LouFest and Bluesweek.