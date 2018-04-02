St. Louis Aldermen Urge Repeal of Policy

St. Louis joins a list of other cities urging Congress to repeal the "don't ask, don't tell" policy on gays in the military. Aldermanic president James Shrewsbury introduced the resolution that was unanimously approved Friday. It urges Congress to pass and President Bush to sign the Military Readiness Enhancement Act, introduced in March, which would allow lesbians, gays and bisexuals to serve openly. Among the bill's 98 co-sponsors are three Missouri Democrats in the House, Russ Carnahan and William Lacy Clay of St. Louis and Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City. Other cities have passed similar resolutions, including New York, San Francisco and Chicago. The California General Assembly approved a similar resolution in September, becoming the first state to do so.