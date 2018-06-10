St. Louis alderwoman's bill would legalize marijuana

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis alderwoman has introduced a bill that would prohibit the city from enforcing marijuana laws, essentially allowing residents to use, sell and grow marijuana.

Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green's bill filed this week would allow only for penalties for anyone using marijuana under age 21, selling to someone under 21, or possessing more than two ounces or more than 10 marijuana plants for cultivation. Consumption beyond private residential property would be limited.

The bill would make it illegal to refuse to hire or fire someone for legally using marijuana.

The Board of Aldermen in 2013 passed an ordinance reducing penalties for anyone caught with small amounts of marijuana as part of an effort to allow police, prosecutors and courts to focus on more serious crimes.