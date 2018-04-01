St. Louis Archbishop Carlson calls for peace

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson is calling for peace after another round of violence following another fatal officer-involved shooting.

It was two months ago that 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a Ferguson police officer, raising concerns about the interaction of white officers and young black men. Those concerns were revisited Wednesday when a St. Louis officer shot and killed 18-year-old Vonderrit D. Myers. Police say Myers fired three shots at the officer; his family believes Myers was unarmed.

Carlson said in a statement on Friday that despite the anger, it would be wrong to turn to violence. Instead, he says the region needs to address the underlying issues.

Carlson says the "sin of racism" must be dealt with in a non-violent way.