St. Louis Archbishop to Testify in Sex Abuse Case

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Archbishop Robert Carlson is scheduled to testify under oath Thursday in a Lincoln County felony sexual misconduct case involving a Catholic priest and allegations of witness tampering.

The Rev. Joseph Jiang is accused of molesting a teenage girl and then leaving a $20,000 check atop a car belonging to the victim's family. He faces one charge of endangering a child's welfare and one tampering charge.

Jiang was an associate pastor at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis and lived in Carlson's private residence.

KMOX-AM reports that Carlson's deposition is scheduled for Thursday at the Rigali Center in Shrewsbury.

He is accused in a separate civil suit of calling the victim's mother and asking her to give him the check. The archdiocese has denied those allegations.