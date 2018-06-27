St. Louis Archdiocese Speaks Out on Archbishop Accusations

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis archdiocese is condemning media reports of Archbishop Robert Carlson's deposition in a Minnesota lawsuit.

Carlson was deposed last month in a suit against the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Carlson once played a role in handling sexual abuse claims against accused priests there.

Media reports of the deposition, made public Monday, quoted him as saying that he wasn't sure he knew in the 1970s or 1980s that sex with a child was criminal.

The St. Louis archdiocese says the dialogue involved Carlson's knowledge of Minnesota child abuse reporting statutes, and when clergy became mandatory reporters of abuse allegations - not the legality of sex with a child.

Meanwhile, critics are calling for other bishops to censure Carlson and others for the way Minnesota cases were handled.