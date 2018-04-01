St. Louis-Area Bridges Repaired Or Replaced By 2012

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Twenty-four St. Louis-area bridges will be repaired or replaced by 2012 under a new bill signed this week by Gov. Blunt. The bridges are among 800 around the state to be upgraded as part of the Safe and Sound Bridges Program. Blunt ceremonially signed the bill yesterday during a visit in University City. The bridge improvement program was already in the works before the collapse of a Mississippi River bridge in Minneapolis last month, but Blunt says the incident brought more urgency to the issue.