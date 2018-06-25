St Louis Area Burglary Suspects Try Swimming Away From Police

JENNINGS (AP) - A pair of burglary suspects in suburban St. Louis are accused of trying to flee from police - by swimming.

KMOV-TV reports that a woman and her granddaughter found four people burglarizing the older woman's home Wednesday afternoon in Jennings, Missouri.

Two of the suspects were later arrested in the same area. The other two led police on a chase that ended near lakes in Fairmont City, Illinois.

KMOV reports that the suspects got out of their car and fled on foot, at one point jumping into a lake and trying to swim away from police.

It didn't work. Both were arrested on the bank of the lake. Police say they found several pounds of marijuana in the suspects' vehicle.