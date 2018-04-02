St. Louis Area Candidate Fined for Campaign Violations

ARNOLD (AP) - A former member of the city council in the St. Louis suburb of Arnold has been fined for campaign violations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Ethics Commission issued a $3,450 fine against Doris Borgelt and her campaign committee for violations during her failed bid for mayor in the April election. The fine will be cut to $430 if paid within 45 days of the Dec. 6 order, and if no other violations occur within the next two years.

Borgelt says she made a mistake, and will take a class on campaign finance procedures.

Among other concerns, the commission says Borgelt and the committee failed to file disclosure reports in a timely manner. Borgelt also failed to report a $1,100 loan she made to herself.