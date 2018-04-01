St. Louis Area Ex-McDonald's Worker Banned for Theft

O'FALLON (AP) - A 21-year-old St. Louis-area woman is banned from McDonald's and will spend two days in jail for wearing her McDonald's uniform to sneak behind the counter of another of the chain's restaurants and steal from the cash register.

Jade Alexandria Mills of Wentzville also was sentenced to two years of probation and 20 hours of community service after pleading guilty Monday to misdemeanor theft. She must pay back the $386 she took.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mills worked at a McDonald's in Wentzville. In August, she wore her uniform and went into a McDonald's in O'Fallon. While there she worked the register, even took a couple of orders. While giving change after one transaction, she took $386 out of the cash register and kept it.