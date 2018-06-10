St. Louis-area fire chief accused of felony theft

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) — A suburban St. Louis fire chief is accused of misusing a company's credit card.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 46-year-old Monarch Fire Protection District Chief Wayne "Chuck" Marsonette is charged with four felony theft charges.

Court documents allege Marsonette wrongly used a business credit card given to him by a Maryland Heights-based Reliant Care Management Co. for purposes unrelated to work, including buying guns, meals and trips to Italy, Las Vegas and California.

Authorities say he used the card to pay his monthly cellular phone bill, for which he was already receiving a $160 monthly stipend. He also is accused of placing items on his expense report that the company credit card already had covered.

Online court records don't show if he has an attorney.