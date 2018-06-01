St. Louis-Area Firefighter Wins $1M Lottery Prize

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The first-ever winner of the new Missouri Lottery "Millionaire" scratcher game is a veteran St. Louis-area firefighter.

The Missouri Lottery says 60-year-old Bob Church, a Chesterfield firefighter for 37 years, bought the winning ticket May 21 on his last day of work prior to vacation.

Church says he was planning to retire in October 2014. He may move that up to this October.

Church, of St. Charles, bought the ticket at Aro-Mart in St. Peters.