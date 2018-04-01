St. Louis-Area Home Sales Up But Prices Down

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The housing trend continues in the St. Louis region. Sales are up but prices are down.

Reports state that home sales have risen in every month since July in St. Louis County. Meanwhile, median home prices have fallen in nine of the first 10 months of 2011 when compared to the same period from last year.

Al Suguitan, president of the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors, says the recent trend is smaller monthly declines. He says there are small but encouraging signs that the real estate market is stabilizing.

Distressed properties, including those in foreclosure, continue to attract bargain hunters.