St. Louis Area Man Convicted of Killing Brother

CLAYTON (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man who testified he was influenced by "Satan's demons" has been convicted of killing his brother after an argument that started over dirty dishes.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found 41-year-old Calvin Taylor guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Forty-eight-year-old Paul Taylor was found shot to death in the two brothers' home near Florissant in July 2010, after co-workers at the Richmond Heights post office became concerned when he missed two days of work.

Calvin Taylor testified Wednesday he hogtied his brother at gunpoint and complained for an hour about the brother's laziness, then shot him twice and fled. He also testified that Satan's demons made him shoot.

Sentencing is scheduled April 25.