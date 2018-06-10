St. Louis Area Man Hospitalized After Setting Apartment on Fire

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Charles authorities say a man is hospitalized with serious injuries after he set his apartment on fire during a standoff with police.

No one else was seriously injured in Sunday's incident but the apartment building was evacuated and residents were told to stay elsewhere while cleanup continues. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police say they found a meth lab inside the apartment after the standoff.

St. Charles police Lt. David Senter says officers went to the apartment after the man's family called to report he was making suicidal threats. The man was armed and made threats toward officers. Senter says the man set his apartment on fire shortly after officers arrived.