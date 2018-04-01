St. Louis-area man pleads guilty to kidnapping

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An East St. Louis, Illinois, man faces sentencing Feb. 8 after pleading guilty to kidnapping.

The U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis says 31-year-old Damarcus Boyd pleaded guilty Wednesday. A second suspect in the same crime, 26-year-old Ortega Mitchell, pleaded guilty in October and is awaiting sentencing. A third suspect, 31-year-old Darius Rose, is awaiting trial.

Federal prosecutors say the victim flew from San Diego to St. Louis in September 2015 in connection with a marijuana transaction, and was taken to a home in Illinois, bound with duct tape, and held captive in a bedroom.

Prosecutors say Rose called the victim's father and demanded $100,000 and marijuana. The victim's family contacted police, and the FBI began an investigation.

The victim was freed in St. Louis on Sept. 30, 2015.