St. Louis-Area Man Wins $2 Million Powerball Prize

KIRKWOOD(AP) - A suburban St. Louis man is $2 million richer after matching all but the Powerball number in the Dec. 4 Powerball drawing. He nearly won millions more.

The Missouri Lottery says 48-year-old John Lee used a combination of family birthdays and lucky numbers. The win would have been $1 million, but Lee paid the extra dollar to add the "Power Play" feature to his ticket, doubling his prize.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 11, 31 and 44. The Powerball was 25 - Lee used his wife's birthday date, 28. He sometimes using his own birthday date - 25. Had he gone with 25, he would have won $81 million. But Lee says he's more grateful for the good fortune than upset about the near-miss.