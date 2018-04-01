St. Louis-Area Muslim Leaders Offer Sympathy

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Muslim leaders in the St. Louis area say they are pained by the bombing at the Boston Marathon.

Members of the St. Louis Chapter of the Council on American Muslim Relations gathered Friday and said their faith condemns acts of violence and terror.

Earlier this week the group organized an interfaith service at a mosque to pray for victims of the Monday attack.

One of the suspects was killed by police in a shootout early Friday. His brother, the second suspect, was captured Friday night.