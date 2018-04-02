St. Louis-Area Police Department Shut Down

UPLANDS PARK, Mo. - A small village in St. Louis County has shut down its police department, apparently without telling the officers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Uplands Park officers showed up for work Sunday, only to find their cruisers had been towed and the police station's locks changed.

It wasn't a complete surprise. Three of the five village trustees voted last week to turn over police services to neighboring Velda City.

Dissolving the Uplands Park department has been the subject of debate for some time in the village of 445 residents. The question of police control lately has been caught up in a political battle over who is village chairman.