St. Louis-area principal's wife accused of stealing

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The wife of a principal in a St. Louis-area school district is accused of stealing thousands of dollars while serving as the now-former overseer of a scholastic book fair.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 38-year-old Erin Dittrich with felony stealing.

Dittrich is the wife of Thomas Dittrich Jr., principal of Hancock Place Middle School. Her administrative jobs included director of the Parents as Teachers program.

Although court records don't specify how much money Erin Dittrich is accused of stealing, police say the amount is at least $13,938.

Online court records do not show whether Erin Dittrich has an attorney.