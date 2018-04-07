St. Louis-area robber uses pepper spray to blind victims

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police said a female robber used an unusual weapon for her crimes - pepper spray.

KMOV-TV reported 20-year-old Averia Smith was arrested Tuesday and is charged with two counts of robbery. She is jailed on $75,000 bond and does not yet have an attorney.

Both robberies occurred in the Central West End area of St. Louis. Police said that in both cases, pepper spray was used to temporarily blind the victims, then their purses were stolen.