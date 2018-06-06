St. Louis-area school employee embezzled $1.6 million

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former employee of a St. Louis-area school district admits she embezzled $1.6 million from the district.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Angela Huskey of De Soto, pleaded guilty Friday to felony fraud for taking the money from the Grandview R-2 School District, where she worked for more than 20 years.

Huskey took the money from the district between July 2006 and October 2016.

Prosecutors say she made payments to herself and used district money to pay for personal expenses. She falsified the district's records to conceal her crimes.

Her actions caused 18 employees to pay more than $13,000 in extra taxes for salaries they never received.

Sentencing will be Oct. 13.

Huskey has agreed to forfeit nearly $200,000 in various accounts and proceeds from a condo at Table Rock Lake.