St. Louis-area school focuses on students with disabilities

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A new high school in St. Louis County gives students with learning disabilities the opportunity to learn in an environment that works to meet their individual needs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Miriam Academy, the region's first high school for students with learning disabilities, opened three months ago. The 15-student school is temporarily operating out of a church basement.

The school will add a class of freshmen each year to eventually grow to about 80 students. Annual tuition is $28,000, and about half of students receive financial aid.

The classrooms are designed as stress-free workplaces that conform to the students' needs. Students can also receive occupational therapy, speech therapy and one-on-one counseling.

The students will graduate with a high school diploma with the expectation of attending college.