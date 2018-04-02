St. Louis-area taxi drivers sue Uber, citing dip in business

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis-area taxi drivers suing Uber allege they've seen up to a 40 percent dip in business since the ride service began operating in violation of local regulations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that drivers Robert Glynn of Laclede Cab, Douglas Uchendi of ABC Cab, and Aaron Vilcek and Jeffrey Hamilton of St. Louis County Cab filed the suit Friday in St. Louis County.

The suit said the plaintiffs' individual damages are less than $75,000 each. The damages sought in a class-action case would be less than $5 million.

An Uber spokeswoman said the company hasn't seen the suit and declined to comment Monday.

The latest suit follows two federal lawsuits between Uber and the St. Louis Metropolitan Taxicab Commission over disagreements of driver regulations under state law.