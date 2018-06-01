St. Louis-Area Teen Earns National Honor

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. - A suburban St. Louis high school student is among the select few from across the country chosen as a 2013 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

And why not? Lindbergh High senior Tiffany Lee earned a perfect score on both the ACT and SAT college entrance exams. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 16-year-old was also recently named a National Merit Scholarship winner.

Lee is enrolled in Lindbergh's Program for Exceptionally Gifted Students. She founded the school's UNICEF Club, which raised more than $1,000 to help build a well in Africa.

Just 141 students nationwide were chosen as U.S. Presidential Scholars this year.