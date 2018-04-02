St. Louis-Area Woman Was Early Aerospace Nurse

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) - As NASA winds down the latest era of space exploration, Rose Church is among many in the St. Louis area with fond memories of playing pivotal roles in the early days of the program.

Church was McDonnell Aircraft's aerospace nurse in the 1950s and the 1960s and worked with America's pioneering astronauts who did simulation and training at the McDonnell plant in St. Louis.

McDonnell Aircraft won a government contract in 1959 to build the Mercury capsule, putting St. Louis in a prominent role in the space program. Church worked closely with the Alan Shepard, John Glenn, Neil Armstrong and other noted astronauts of the era.