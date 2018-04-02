St. Louis assessor's office worker accused of embezzling

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis assessor's office employee is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars through the office.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1U54Lpx) reported that 33-year-old Krystal Devon Oliver was a clerk typist whose duties included processing refunds. Authorities said that in November and December, she embezzled money by faking property tax refunds to people.

Court records allege that Oliver altered information in the computer so refund checks were issued to her friends and acquaintances. Police said she later met with them to get the money.

Oliver is charged with three felony theft counts, and one misdemeanor charge. Court records do not specify how much money was taken.

An at-large warrant was issued Wednesday and Oliver is not yet in custody.