St. Louis assistant prosecutor pleas to concealing assault

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis assistant prosecutor has pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing her of concealing a police officer's assault on a suspect that included beating the man and putting a pistol down his throat.

The U.S. Justice Department said 28-year-old Bliss Barber Worrell pleaded guilty Monday, admitting she didn't tell authorities what she knew about the officer's 2014 assault on the man in custody. Worrell, an assistant St. Louis circuit attorney from 2013 to 2014, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony.

Documents show the suspect was arrested July 22, 2014, accused of possessing a credit card belonging to the officer's daughter. The officer told Worrell he beat the man, threw him against a wall and "shoved (his) pistol down the guy's throat."

Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing.