St. Louis bar owner charged with killing teen in shootout

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis bar owner faces second-degree murder and assault charges in a shooting that killed a teenager and injured the teen's mother.

The AP reports that 37-year-old Larry Jackson is jailed on $250,000 bond. He was charged Thursday.

Jackson is accused of killing 18-year-old Antavion Wilson during a shootout on Feb. 2 outside The Other Place Lounge.

Wilson's mother, 36-year-old Detra Green, was shot in the chest. Police say video shows Jackson hitting her and kicking or stomping her when she fell.

Police say video surveillance shows the confrontation began after Jackson kicked Green out of his bar, leading to an exchange of gunfire between Wilson and Jackson.

Jackson surrendered to police five days after the shooting and claimed he fired the shots in self-defense.