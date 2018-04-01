St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare Cutting 160 Jobs

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare is cutting 160 jobs at its hospitals.

June Fowler, a BJC spokeswoman, told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch this was the first time in the nonprofit organization's 20-year history that the St. Louis-based health system has resorted to layoffs. BJC healthcare operates 13 hospitals in Missouri and Illinois.

BJC Chief Executive Steven Lipstein attributes the layoffs announced last week to several factors involving government cuts and reduced hospital utilization rates.

St. Anthony's Medical Center in south St. Louis County also recently laid off 23 employees in its health information management unit, and University of Missouri Health Care is laying off or cutting hours and pay for 35 employees and eliminating 90 unfilled jobs in the coming year.