St. Louis-based energy company names new CEO

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Coal-mining Peabody Energy Corp. will soon have a new chief executive.

The St. Louis-based company announced Thursday that Peabody's chief operating officer, Glenn Kellow, will succeed CEO Greg Boyce on May 4.

Boyce held that job since 2006 and will stay on as the company's executive chairman of the board.

Kellow joined Peabody in 2013 after spending 28 years at mining company BHP Billiton, where he served as president of its aluminum and nickel businesses.

Peabody also said Thursday that Kellow has been named to the company's board.

Peabody is the world's biggest private-sector coal producer. Its U.S. operations include mines in Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Illinois, and Indiana.