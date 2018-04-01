St. Louis Begins New Police District Plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police hope that newly remapped boundaries for police districts help cut crime.

The switch, the first change in boundaries in more than a half-century, took place before dawn on Monday. Under the new plan, the city has six police districts instead of nine.

The boundaries for nine districts were drawn in the early 1960s, when the city had 800,000 residents and more than 2,000 police officers. Today, St. Louis has about 320,000 residents and far fewer officers. Some districts are far more prone to crime.