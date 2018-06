St. Louis Blues Fall to Toronto Maple Leafs

By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Phil Kessel scored the lone shootout goal for Toronto, and Ben Scrivens stopped all three St. Louis shooters in the Maple Leafs' 3-2 victory over the Blues on Thursday night.

John-Michael Liles and Kessel scored first-period, power-play goals, and Scrivens made 37 saves for Toronto. Tyler Bozak added a pair of assists.

The Blues got goals from Jason Arnott and Patrik Berglund. Jaroslav Halak stopped 20 shots.